On May 31, 2019, beloved daughter, sister and niece, Sarah Kristen Gauthreaux, passed away unexpectedly.

Sarah was born in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 6, 1983.

She is survived by her father, David Gauthreaux and spouse Gregory Seale from Dallas, Texas; her mother, Kristen Logsdon and stepfather George Logsdon; her brother Joshua Gauthreaux; sister Elizabeth Logsdon; and brother Stephen Logsdon, all residing in Austin, Texas.

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Harold and Jean Gauthreaux, also from Crowley.

Sarah was buried at a small family service on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Abshire Cemetery. Her memorial service was in Austin on Wednesday, June 4.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at St. David’s Foundation Community Fund in Austin as well as Austin Pets Alive.

The family will all miss their little girl, sister, niece and friend.