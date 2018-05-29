Services Friday for William ‘Bill’ Puissegur

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, for William Charles “Bill” Puissegur, 96, who peacefully passed away on May 27, 2018.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 11 am.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Bill was born on April 21, 1922, in Rayne, to Paul A. Puissegur Sr. and Corinne Emma Mouton of Rayne. His grandfather, Dr. George Clinton Mouton, practiced medicine in Rayne and played a leading role in the early development of Acadia Parish.

Bill graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Rayne in 1940. He was married to the love of his life, Antoinette Gossen, for 67 years. Some of their greatest memories include time spent with their children and then later traveling throughout the United States.

At the age of 19, Bill began his six years of service in the U.S. Navy. He survived the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the U.S.S. Maryland. He later served aboard the U.S.S. Hobby and was involved in capturing the island of Iwo Jima and conflicts in the Philippines and Okinawa.

He often quoted with a chuckle that the reason for his safe return was, “The Lord spared me because he knew that I was going to be the father of eight children.”

The main reason he was in a rush to get home was a young woman, Antoinette, who would become his much-beloved wife.

They are survived by their children, William Joseph Puissegur and wife Amanda of Baton Rouge, Michael James Puissegur and wife Karen of Lafayette, Marie Elizabeth Puissegur Holmes of Lafayette, Steven Charles Puissegur and wife Judy of Maxie, Patricia Ann Puissegur Heinen and husband Paul of Lake Charles, Robert Paul Puissegur and wife Michelle of Crowley, Rebecca Louise Puissegur Zierau of Houston, and Ramona Theresa Puissegur Cunningham of Shreveport; 17 grandchildren, Katy Puissegur, Caleb Puissegur, Joshua LeMaire and wife Erin, Jacob LeMaire, Kenny Holmes, Erick Puissegur, Jeremy Puissegur, Amanda Heinen, Scott Heinen and wife Natalie, Elise Dearien and husband Cody, Drew Puissegur and wife Holly, Jordan Puissegur, Danielle LeMaire, Andreas Zierau, Nikolaus Zierau, Alexandra Cunningham, and Michael Cunningham; five great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Puissegur, Ty Conrad Heinen, Eva Grace Heinen, Avery Thomas Dearien, Olivia Jane Puissegur; and many very loved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Antoinette Gossen Puissegur; his parents, Paul A Puissegur Sr. and Corrine Emma Mouton Puissegur; brothers, Paul Puissegur Jr. and Anthony “Tony” Puissegur; and a grandchild, Brandy Marie LeMaire.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.