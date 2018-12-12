Sgt. Darrell James Ceasar Sr.

Sgt. Darrell J. Ceasar Sr. was born on Dec. 11, 1974, to the union of Alvin and Samella Ceasar. He was the ninth of 10 children.

On Dec. 4, 2018, Sgt. Ceasar answered his final reveille, when God called him home.

He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. He married Timica Cain on Dec. 31, 1994, and they had two children, Darrel J. Ceasar Jr. and Bryana Ceasar.

He attended Crowley High School and graduated from Church Point High School in 1992. After graduation, Sgt. Ceasar enrolled in the U.S. Army and served until his honorable retirement in 2013. He completed one tour in Korea and three tours in Iraq with 603rd Transportation Company (Road Warriors).

His most recent accomplishment was the completion of his Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix of Houston, Texas.

His memories will be cherished by his wife, Timica Ceasar; his children, son Darrell Ceasar Jr. and daughter Bryana Ceasar; one sister, Catherine Ceasar; and four brothers, Alvin Ceasar Jr. (Yolanda), Kenneth Ceasar, Arron Ceasar and Jason Ceasar; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Linda Cain; one sister-in-law, Nicole Cain (Melvecchio); and a host of relatives and friends.

Sgt. Ceasar was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Ceasar Sr.; his mother, Samella Ceasar; four sisters, Jacqueline, Alvinetta, Zelda and Marilyn; and one brother, Michael; and one brother-in-law, Cornelius Cain Sr.

A memorial service for Sgt. Ceasar will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at First Church of God in Christ in Crowley.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.