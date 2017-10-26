Mire - Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Sharon Ann Domingue, 59, who died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard of First Presbyterian Church in Crowley will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include her father, Purvis Domingue of Mire; sister, Kollie Domingue Doucet of Crowley; companion, Mitchell Comeaux of Mire; three nieces, Lauren Primeaux and husband Mathew, Hannah Hoffpauir and husband Devin, and Paige Domingue and friend Drake Constintine; two nephews, Matthew Domingue and wife Mindy, and Noah Domingue; great niece, Shailey Trahan; and sister-in-law, Veronica Domingue.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Richard Domingue; brother, Jason Domingue; and brother-in-law, Darryl Beasy Doucet.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.