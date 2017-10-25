Sharon Ann Dominque

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 3 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Sharon Ann Domingue, 59, who died Tuesday October 24, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard of First Presbyterian Church in Crowley will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include father, Purvis Domingue of Mire, sister, Kollie Domingue Doucet of Crowley, companion, Mitchell Comeaux of Mire, three nieces, Lauren Primeaux and husband Mathew, Hannah Hoffpauir and husband Devin, Paige Domingue and friend Drake Constintine, two nephews, Matthew Domingue and wife Mindy, Noah Domingue, great niece, Shailey Trahan, sister in law, Veronica Domingue.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Richard Domingue, brother, Jason Domingue, brother in law, Darryl Beasy Doucet.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday October 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

