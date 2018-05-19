RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church for Sheila Roberts, 64, who died May 11, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Services will be conducted by Christopher Curtis.

Interment will be in Community Garden Cemetery.

On February 11, 1954, Sheila D. Roberts was born to Russell and Meritha Domingue in Rayne.

Sheila was a faithful member of the Shrine of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church where she taught CCD, was a member of the choir and belonged to several organizations. She also volunteered her time and talents to the youth at Starlight Baptist Church and throughout the community.

Sheila was a member of the Gospel Express Choir, choreographed praise dances and helped organize plays. In 2014, she founded the Unity Committee where her mission was to bring the community together to uplift and encourage youth and recognize the efforts of others whose goal was to bring about change and betterment. She was a strong force in the community and was loved and cherished by all who encountered her.

Sheila’s true devotion and commitment were to God and her family. She was a homemaker, a seamstress, a caregiver, a mother to the motherless, a confidante, a counselor and a friend to all.

She is survived by her sons, Troy Roberts and Tony Roberts; daughters, Tonya Roberts and Tarra Charles; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her father, Russell Domingue; mother, Meritha Domingue; and nine siblings.

She was preceded in death by Tony G. Roberts Sr; son, Tony G. Roberts Jr.; brother, Daniel Domingue; and great-grandson, Lawrence Red.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 26, at Abundant Life Church from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.