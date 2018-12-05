LAFAYETTE - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Family Life Church for Shelton Joseph Leger, 71, who died on Monday, Dec. 3, at his home in Lafayette with his wife Merrie Chris and daughter Terry by his side.

Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, with Pastor Todd Menard officiating at the memorial service.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. for family and at 10:30 a.m. for visitors, prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Merrie Christina Leger of Lafayette; a son, Mark Jason Leger of Church Point; one stepson, Ryan Scott Fransisco of Austin, Texas; two daughters, Terry Lynn Leger-Wingate and husband Spike of Rayne and Mackenzie Jade Leger of Missouri; two brothers, Irby Leger of Crowley and Lawrence Leger of Lafayette; three sisters, Becky LaFleur of Rayne, Paula D. Cornette of Opelousas and Tiffany Bonin of Crowley; one grandson, Bryson Wingate; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Lynn Wingate; five step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold J. Leger of Rayne and Sadie Guidry Leger of Crowley.

Shelton was born and raised in Rayne. He graduated from Rayne High School in 1965 and immediately joined the United States Air Force. He served at McDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, where his first two children (Terry Lynn and Mark Leger) were born. After an honorary discharge from the Air Force in 1969, Shelton and his family returned to Rayne.

Shelton used his G.I. Bill benefits to prepare for a career in x-ray technology. He was registered in the medical field as a radiologic technologist and licensed in nuclear medicine. Shelton was an instructor for many years at the Lafayette Charity Hospital School of Radiology Technology. Other places of employment include Rayne Branch Hospital, Southwest Medical Center and LSU University Medical Center.

Shelton had a lifelong passion for exercise which led to bodybuilding. He is recognized as one of the original Lafayette great bodybuilders. He responded quickly to weight training and after only a few months entered his first competition, Mr. Houston, where he was announced the winner. Following this, he had a long history of successful competitions, which included such contests as Mr. New Orleans and Mr. Louisiana. In 1976 he was successful in Mr. USA; in 1978 Junior Mr. America; in 1982 and 1983 he competed in the National Couples Competition with Tommie Moreau where they won second place.

Before retiring from bodybuilding, Shelton successfully competed in the Masters Mr. America at age 63 in 2010. He was a longtime patron and fan of Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club where he continued to work out regularly until his diagnosis in August of this year.

Shelton met and married his wife Merrie Chris in 2000. They had 18 loving years together enjoying life and managing their businesses, RE/MAX Acadiana and Real Property Management Acadiana. After bodybuilding, his passion turned to showing cars. He was a member of the Ford & Mustang Club of Acadiana and his pride and joy was his customized Shelby GT 500. Louisiana Funeral and Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006 is in charge of arrangements.