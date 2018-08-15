Shirley

Freeman Johnson

CROWLEY - Shirley Freeman Johnson, 78 years old, of Crowley, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley.

Visitation will be observed at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Interment will be in the South Crowley Cemetery.

Shirley was born on March 30, 1940, in Midland and baptized at an early age. She attended St. Theresa’s Catholic School and Ross High School.

Throughout the years, she has provided care to so many. She was a very kind, dependable and hardworking person who would go above and beyond to give and help anyone whether or not they needed assistance. She was a great mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mervine Johnson Sr.; a son, Mervine Johnson Jr.; her parents, Harry Freeman and Helen Collins Freeman; and two brothers, Cleveland and Clifford Freeman.

Shirley is survived by two children, Harold Dwayne Johnson (Debra) of Crowley and Inca Johnson Allen (Micheal) of Lafayette; a sister, Lorraine Joubert of Elton; an aunt, Eulina B. Davis of Jennings; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Shirley was well known and loved by many and her presence will be greatly missed.

Active pallbearers will be Kyso Bellard, Timothy Breaux, Nathan Joubert, Jarvis Joubert, Kenneth Joubert and Quentin Joubert.

Honorary pallbearers are Harold Johnson, Gecolby Cormier, Mario Bellard, William Joubert, Cornell Freeman, Prevost Freeman, Micheal Allen, Ronelle George, Charles Freeman, Russell Tillis, Ivory Jennings and David Martin.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas.