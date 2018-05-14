A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church to celebrate the life of Shirley Hicks Winchester, 87, who passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The Rev. Susan Ferguson will officiate.

Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, William Winchester; two daughters, Debbie Pritchett and Linda Pothier and her husband, Bradley; two grandsons, Paul and wife, Katie Pritchett of Austin, Texas and Christopher Pothier and Nicole McAdams; great grandson, Lincoln Paul Pritchett; one sister, Lyla Manuel; two sisters in law, Wilma Bethea of Lake Placid, Florida and Willa Faye Patterson of California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Tabitha Hicks and one brother, James (Bo) Hicks.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and friend. Her grandsons were such an important part of her life and she was devoted to always spending time with them.

She loved traveling, entertaining and being with family and friends. Her home was always open to everyone to gather.

Shirley was devoted to her church where she was an active member of the Asbury United Church Family. She would always volunteer to help others in any way that she was needed.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Winchester Family to Dr. Bradley Chastant, II, LGMC ICU Staff and The Carpenter House for the care and support given to Shirley and her family during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Boulevard, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503, or St. Joseph Hospice Foundation-The Carpenter House, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.

Visitation will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the Service at 11 a.m.

