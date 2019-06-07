Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church for Shirley Mae Joseph, 80, who was called home to her final resting place with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Home.

Interment will follow services in West Crowley Cemetery.

She worked in food service at Joe’s Place, Ross Elementary School and Christian Villa Nursing Home until her retirement after 40 years of service.

She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, where she served as the president of the Women Mission Society, Pastor’s Air and on the Culinary Committee. She also served as Assistant Youth Director, a member of the Usher ministry and spiritual leader over the Junior Ushers.

She is survived by her daughter, Donzetta Joseph; and grandson, Damian Joseph.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, at Jerusalem Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home of Lafayette.