A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Shirley Matthews Miller, 79, who died Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 10:25 p.m. at St. Joseph Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette.

Fr. Byron Miller will officiate for his mother’s funeral.

The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Shirley’s endearing personality made others feel at home in her company. She was greatly devoted to her family, especially in preparing home-cooked meals for them to gather.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband John Calvin Miller of Crowley; two daughters, Janice M. Leleux and husband Glen of Crowley, Tiffany M. Comeaux of Lafayette; one son, Fr. Byron Miller, C.Ss.R. of Liguori, Missouri; one brother, Kenneth Matthews of Crowley; six grandchildren, Brooke Leleux Murphy, Desiree Leleux Thomas, Matthew Leleux, Jacob Leleux, Andrew Comeaux, Alex Comeaux; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lua and Armilize Monceaux Matthews.

Pallbearers will be Glen Leleux, Matthew Leleux, Jacob Leleux, Justin Murphy, Matt Thomas, and Alfred Zaunbrecher Jr.

