It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stasia Anderson Hebert, 68, after a brief illness. She went to be with her Jesus on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Services by Deacon Tom Sommers will be held on Thursday, November 9 at 2 p.m. at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Crowley. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 9 until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Johnson-Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

She will be remembered by her brother-in-law, Larry (Charlene) Hebert; sisters-in-law, Lucy (Glen) Kibodeaux, Joann (Irving) Abshire all of Crowley and Pris (Calvin) Soileau of Sulphur and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Malay, Sr.; second husband, John Mervin Hebert and her son, Howard Malay, Jr.

We wish to thank Dr. Kilgore and the nurses of Acadia General Hospital as well as the nurses of Lamm Home Hospice for their care and concern.

