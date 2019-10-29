It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Stella “BeDoo” Louise Richard announces her passing from this life on Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 69.

Stella was born in Midland on April 10, 1950, to Ozar Richard and Cecile Kibodeaux Richard.

She enjoyed coloring, in her free time, but mostly she loved being around people. Stella loved greeting people with a huge warm hug. She also enjoyed going to church to worship the Lord.

The loss of Stella’s warmth will be tremendously felt and missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Stella is survived by brothers, Johnny Lee (Joan) Richard of Rayne and Jimmy (Lisa) Comeaux of Parks; and sisters, Michelle Comeaux (Jeff) Bolenbaucher of Beaumont, Texas, and Christine (Arthur) Comeaux of Midland.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Ozar and Cecile K. Richard; and sisters, Sylvia Sonnier and Lucille Duhon.

Funeral services for Stella “BeDoo” Louise Richard of Midland were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Monday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. with Brother Mike Trahan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation resumed on Monday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. until the time of her service.

Stella was laid to rest, following her services, in Quebodeaux Cemetery in Midland.

Carrying their beloved “BeDoo” to her final resting place were Jimmy Comeaux, Brian Comeaux, Joshua Bullitt, Brandon Thibodeaux, Ben Penton and Caleb Bolenbaucher.

Honorary pallbearers were Brett LeJeune and Leo Touchet.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.