Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Stella Provest Hildreth, 98, who died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Allen Breaux, Associate Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral service.

Stella worked for the Rayne-Branch Library for 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ladies Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America and a Lay Carmelite.

Survivors include her niece, Paulette Prevost Leger and spouse Clyde Leger of Rayne, and her nephew, Charles Lee Prevost and spouse Maxine Broussard Prevost of Mire.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett D. Hildreth; mother, Edna Gary Prevost; father, Pierre Prevost; and brother, Paul Joseph Prevost.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, Nov. 1, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, Nov. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorial contribution can be made in Stella Prevost Hildreth’s name to Rayne Catholic Elementary, 407 South Polk St., Rayne, LA 70578, or Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, 910 North Eastern Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.

