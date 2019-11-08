The family and friends of Stephanie Lynn Cormier are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 50.

Stephanie was born in Lafayette to Rufford Cormier Jr. and Beverly Davis Cormier on Jan. 23, 1969. She was a Care Giver and enjoyed cooking, as well as experimenting with new recipes and decorating her home. Most of all Stephanie loved the time she spent with her beautiful grandchildren.

She was a kind and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Stephanie is survived by her mother, Beverly Cormier of Gueydan; her two sons, D.J. Hubbard (Mary) of Gueydan, and Michael Hubbard (Heidi) of Gueydan; her daughter, Heather Abshire (Lance) of Odessa, Texas; her two brothers, Gregory Cormier (Vanessa) of Gueydan, and Edward Cormier (Tonya) of Gueydan; her 11 grandchildren, Eva, Channing, Caimen, Allen Michael, Allie Jane, Hayden, Hillary, Noah, Samuel, Bentley, and one on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Rufford Cormier Jr.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Gueydan Cemetery.

Carrying Stephanie to her final resting place will be Gregory Cormier Sr., Gregory Cormier Jr., Trevor LaDelle, Lance Abshire, Caleb LaDelle and Clifford “Kip” Overlay.

Honorary pallbearers will be Caimen Abshire, Allen Michael Hubbard, and Noah Hubbard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan beginning on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Sunday at 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

