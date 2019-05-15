FLORIDA - Steve Bogan, child of God, loving son, father, and friend, died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was a resident of Gulf Breeze, Florida for over 63 years. He loved God, his wife, children, family and his church.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 25, 1945, Steve moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida with his family in 1955 at the age of 10. He grew up on Bayshore Drive where his love of the water began. He was a competitive windsurfer, once considered #1 in the southeast, and known for windsurfing across the bay to work. He loved casting the mullet net and hosting fish frys.

He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1963 and Florida State University in 1967 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as honor man of his platoon.

Steve passionately pursued real estate as his profession and recently received his 45-year pin from the Pensacola Association of Realtors. He worked with House of Real Estate, Grover Robinson and Associates, and was the Owner/Broker for Remax for several years. He earned several national awards for his accomplishments. He then founded Steve Bogan Realty of which he was still active upon his death.

He served his community in many capacities, most notably serving in the Gulf Breeze Optimist Club where he was past president and a long-time active member. Steve was a current member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was previously a long-time member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, also actively participating in the choir.

He is loved by many and survived by his wife Rayne native Mary Ellen “Mimi” Chappuis Bogan, daughter of the late A.C. and Helen Chappuis of Rayne and sister of Chris Simpson, Diane Stelly, Tom Chappuis and Bill Chappuis; daughters, Kalee and Talia; sons Jason and Jeff (Tamara); grandchildren, Olivia and Jack; brother Gene; and sisters, Martha (Tom) Hardin and Berta Richardson.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass was held Thursday, May 9, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the church.

Rose Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.