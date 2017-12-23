Steve Hulin

ENGLAND - Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Worthing, West Sussex, England, for Steve Hulin, 76, who passed away suddenly at his home in England on Dec. 7, 2017.
Steve is survived by his wife, Ginny Hulin; a daughter, Donna Hulin Cooper; sons, Dale and Andy; granddaughter, Kayleigh Jordan (Reese); siblings, Jerry (Robbyn) of Kanosh, Utah, and Pat Murray (Johnny) of Breaux Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Eunice Sonnier Hulin; and a brother, Richard.
Steve and his family have lived in England for over 40 years after retiring from the Air Force.
He is a 1959 graduate of Rayne High School.

