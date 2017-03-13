RAYNE - Funeral services for Susan Jane Robinson, 64, were held on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne.

Interment followed in Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne.

Visitation was Sunday from 8 a.m. until service time in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Robinson passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017, in her Rayne residence.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Wilbur Ray Robinson of Rayne; daughters, Bridget Simon and husband Joey Simon Sr. of Church Point, Crystal Cormier of Crowley and Sherry Robinson of Rayne; son, Buddy Robinson of Rayne; sister, Mary Ann Malek of Alvin, Texas; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Robinson in death were her parents, Horace and Carolyn Easton Gage.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.