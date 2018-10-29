Sybil “Rae” Reed Faulk, 90, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 25, 2018.

Rae was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Crowley, to Rufus and Pearl Reed. She married Alvin “Bruce” Faulk after a short courtship on Aug. 30, 1946. Rae and Bruce lived in Crowley and Baton Rouge, where they raised their two sons Hal and Wayne Faulk.

Rae lived her life serving the Lord and was devoted to her family. She lived for faith, family, friends and fellowship.

She had a passion for cooking wonderful Southern meals and this was her way to make all smile. She loved fresh vegetables, crab and a good T-bone steak! She was witty for all her days and lived life to the fullest up to her final birthday.

Rae was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Faulk; son Wayne Faulk and grandson Todd Faulk.

She leaves to cherish her memories: son Hal Faulk and wife Katy of Liberty Hill, Texas; brothers Lowell Reed and wife Johnnie of Iota, and Wendell Reed and wife Bonnie of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Stacey Faulk and husband Jim Jeffrey of Hutto, Texas, Tim Faulk and wife Becky of Mukilteo, Washington, Terrell Faulk and wife Robin of Hutto, Texas, Reed Faulk, Matthew Faulk and Lauren Faulk of Liberty Hill, Texas; six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, Georgetown, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. for a Celebration of Life.

Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Bruce Faulk.

To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit Rae’s memorial at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas, (512) 863-2564.