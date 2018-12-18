A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Sybil Klumpp Frey, 80, who died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at 1:55 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services and Fr. Randy Moreau will concelebrate.

The family requests visiting hours Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Ashford Cemetery in Duralde.

Mrs. Frey is survived by two daughters, Angela F. Reed and husband Phillip of Iota, and Shelley Marie Frey of Iota; two sons, Daniel E. Frey and wife Alice of Iota, and Kenneth P. Frey and wife Richelle of Eunice; nine grandchildren, David Curtis Frey, Christina Frey, Genie St. George, Brooke Bouillion, Samantha Frey, Selina Cart, Maggie Frey, Caroline Frey, and Michael Reed; eight great-grandchildren, Alex Frey, Lily Orcutt, Trenton Orcutt, Bryce Hancock, Isabella Bang, Emslie Cart, Annalyn Cart and Mackenzie Frey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. “Bobby” Frey; one son, David R. Frey; her parents, Cyrus and Pauline Ledoux Klumpp.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Frey, Kenneth Frey, Phillip Reed, David Curtis Frey, Michael Reed, and Alex Frey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Trenton Orcutt and Bryce Hancock.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.