It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Sylvia Jane Richard Sonnier announces her passing from this life on Dec. 8, 2018, at the age of 72.

Sylvia was born on June 30, 1946, in Crowley to Ozar Richard and Cecile Quibodeaux Richard. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.

Sylvia liked crocheting and the outdoors, especially when she was able to work in her flower beds. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sylvia is survived by her significant other, Johnson Myers of Estherwood; daughters, Elizabeth T. (Roland) Myers of Midland, and Allison T. Bullitt of Estherwood; grandchildren, Brandon Thibodeaux, Michael Bullitt, Joshua Bullitt, and Benjamin Bullitt; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnnie Lee Richard of Rayne and James “Jimmy” Comeaux of Breaux Bridge; and sisters, Stella Richard of Estherwood, Michelle Bolenbaucher of Beaumont, Texas, and Christine Comeaux of Midland.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Ozar and Cecile Q. Richard; husband, Henry Sonnier; son, Chester Eugene Sonnier; daughter, Tina Thibodeaux; and sister, Lucille Richard Duhon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Estherwood on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Randall Moreaux officiating.

At the request of her family, visitation began at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Monday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitation resumes Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. until the time of her Mass.

Sylvia will be laid to rest in Hanks Cemetery.

Carrying Sylvia to her final resting place in Hanks Cemetery will be Brandon Thibodeaux, Johnny Richard, Josh Bullitt, Roland Myers, Ben Penton and Shannon Landry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.