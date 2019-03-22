Memorial services will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Crowley for Sylvia M. Barousse, 100, who died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Rancho Mirage, California.

Born Feb. 4, 1919, in Welsh, Mrs. Barousse was the daughter of the late Clyde Arthur Moore, Van V. VanMeter, step-father, and mother Beulah Mae McCain.

Sylvia was a terrific homemaker and wife of the long-term Crowley Chief of Police Maxie Barousse. She was a successful and self-made business woman who started and operated one of the first day-care/kindergartens in Crowley as well as a custom gift shop, “Maison de Memoirs,” where she displayed and sold many of her beautiful paintings.

Ever a faithful and active member of her church, First Baptist of Crowley, for many years she was in charge of the house and grounds committee.

Sylvia is survived by her son, Ken Barousse and wife Joanie of Indio, California; and step-granddaughter, Suzanne Steinbacher, of Redondo Beach, California;

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Barousse; and son, Jack Brannon Barousse.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.