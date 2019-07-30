A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Sylvian D. Jones, 90, who died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 9:50 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Ed Duhon will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday by Deacon Dan Didier.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in McNeil, Arkansas.

Mr. Jones is survived by two daughters, Sylvia J. Foreman and husband Chris of Crowley, Tammy J. Schexnaider and husband Vinton of Crowley; five grandchildren, Bonnie Chambers and husband Anthony, Bridget Joseph and husband Matthew, Misty Pinson, Shaynon Miller and partner Kenneth Cormier and Bo Schexnaider; eight great-grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Garrett, Jake, Gage, Dylan, Ryan and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Rena Bell Riddick Jones; his second wife, Thelma Fontenot Jones; his parents, Ernest and Letha McLaughlin Jones; one brother, Anthony Robert Jones.

Pallbearers will be Chris Foreman, Vinton Schexnaider, Matthew Joseph, Kenneth Schexnayder, and Bo Schexnaider.

