Rayne - Funeral services for Tammy Romero Saltzman, 52, of Rayne, will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne.

Reverend Jimmy Broussard will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 28, from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mrs. Saltzman passed away on Monday, March 25, in her Rayne residence.

Survivors include her husband, Harry Lee Saltzman Sr. of Rayne; daughter, Nicole Marie Alleman and companion Jenee Lavergne of Rayne; son, Dennis James Romero and wife McKayla of Rayne; brothers, Terry Romero and wife Julie of Crowley and Murray Romero and wife Joanie of Indian Bayou; sister, Christine Romero Istre and husband Wayne Istre I; granddaughter, Laila Romero of Rayne; one grandchild on the way; a sister-in-law, Stephanie Gotte Romero of Crowley; and her godchildren, Mandy Istre and Myra Istre.

Preceding Mrs. Saltzman in death were her parents, Shirley May Marie Navarre Romero and Wilfred James Romero Sr.; brothers, Wilfred Romero Jr., Perry Romero and Perry “Bozo” Romero I; and nephew/godchild, Wayne Curtis Istre II.

Serving as pallbearers are Terry Romero, Murray Romero, Dennis Romero, Perry Romero, Dylan Romero and Wilfred “Trey” Romero III.

