RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, for Tanner Joseph Conques, 25, who died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his mother, Nicole Conques Morgan, paternal grandparents, Karl A. Morgan, Sr. and Aloma Morgan, three aunts, Dawn Smith and partner Arlene Guidry, Keisha Moore and spouse Herry Moore, Angie Allen and spouse Mike Allen, four uncles, Jamie Conques and spouse Mika Conques, Greg Morgan and spouse Jill Morgan, Kreg Morgan, Cole Trahan, seven cousins, Drake Conques, Millard Conques, McKenzie Maynard, Zoe Maynard, Morgan Allen, Christian Morgan and Jean-Luc Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Karl "Too" Morgan, Jr., maternal grandmother, Judy D. Maynard, maternal grandfather, Emick "T-Boy" Conques, maternal great grandparents, Eula Mae Sonnier and Murphy Domingue, maternal great grandparents, Alexander Conques and Georgina "Sis" Conques.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, October 22, at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday, October 22, from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and on Wednesday, October 23, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

