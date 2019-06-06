Tena Marie Touchet Brasseaux

Tena was born in Gueydan on Sept. 19, 1962, to Henry Joseph Touchet and Ernia Mary Cormier Simoneaux. She was called from this earthly life by her Heavenly Father on June 3, 2019.

Tena loved being with people, but she loved being around her family the most. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tena is survived by her brother, Clement Simoneaux III of Erath; and sister, Roxanne Touchet of Rayne.

Tena was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Touchet and Ernia Simoneaux; and sister, Angela T. Domingue.

Funeral services for Tena Marie Brasseaux, 56, of Rayne, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Thursday, June 6, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, until her service. A rosary will be recited, in her memory, at 11 a.m.

Tena will be laid to rest in the Gueydan Cemetery.

