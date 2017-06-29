Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Tenisha Meghan Davis, 21, who died June 21, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Noah James Batiste; fiancé, Willie Batiste; mother, Janet Davis; father, Lloyd “Donahue” Freeman; stepfather, Everett “King” Brown; three brothers, Elliot “Itty” Zeno, Vancourtland Wiltz of Crowley and Everett “E.J” Zeno of Port Arthur, Texas; one niece, Ava Smith; grandmothers, Gloria “Jeannie” Davis and Ramona “Ann” Freeman of Crowley; grandfather, Lloyd “Coochie” James Freeman; three uncles, James “Pukey” (Mary) Davis Jr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Favian “Keesey” (Crystal) Freeman and Brannon Freeman; five aunts, Vivian “Seedy” (Robert) Moore of Eunice and Sandra (Ernest) Richardson, Carolyn “Kay” Wheeler, Pandora “Panky” Freeman and Damonica Freeman, all of Crowley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James “Man” Davis Sr.; and great-grandparents, Hariel “Harry” and Vivian Robinson, Joseph “Topee” and Inez “Mamma NeeNee” Davis, Elisha and Bertha Freeman, Velma Guillory and Carto Guidry.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 1, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8:15 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.