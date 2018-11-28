Funeral aservices will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, for Terry Sarver Billeaud, 61, who died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Lafayette.

Rev. Barry Stephens pastor of Ebenezer Church will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 9 a.m. to the time of service.

Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Terry is survived by her husband, Danny Billeaud of Scott; one daughter, Amber Billeaud Menard and husband Richey of Pensacola, Florida; two sons, Beau Billeaud of Midland, Texas, and Josh Billeaud and wife Lindsey of Scott; daughter-in-law, Brittian Billeaud of Scott; two sisters, Gwen Sarver Petry of Ebenezer, and Linda Sarver Foreman of Ridge; one brother Bubba Sarver of Crowley; and five grandchildren, Julian, Cullen, Aubrey, Carter, and Evelyn; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Rita Billeaud.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Mims and Inez Sarver; one sister, Peggy Sarver; and three brothers, J.B., Lonnie and Don Sarver.

Pallbearers will be Beau Billeaud, Josh Billeaud, Richey Menard, Chip Landry, Nick Sarver, and Bronson Sarver.

A special thanks to Terry’s mother-in-law, Rita Billeaud, for her daily care, love, and support, also the staff of Courtyard Manor, and the Carpenter House.

