Theda Cahill

On May 17, 2017, Theda “Tedie” Alice Meade Hodges-Cahill, 85 of Covington, Louisiana died peacefully at home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Tedie was involved and active in numerous civic and social organizations and believed in involvement in her community and her Catholic faith. She was a Child of Mary.

She is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Carlys Hodges Guillot (Carlton), Jack Raymond Hodges, Jr. (Kristine), Harold Meade Hodges (Shirley), John David Hodges (Audrianna), and Ann Hodges Simon, grandsons; Scott Thomas Hodges (Danielle), Paul Edward Hodges, Gavin Hodges Guillot (Jenny), Joshua Lucas Simon, Jack Raymond Hodges, III (Emily) and Kyle Joseph Hodges and granddaughters, Natalie Hodges Koehler (Jennifer), Heather Hodges Schambaugh (Jeremy) and Remi Nicole Hodges; great grandchildren; Greere Klaire Koehler, Marlee Cecilia Koehler, Asher Michael Koehler, Kate Elise Schambaugh, Cullen Ryland Guillot, Evelyn Therese Guillot, Emma Louise Hodges and Hunter Atkinson Moody. Joined with extended family Caroline N. Cahill, Marion C. Vargas (Noel), Forrest E. Cahill, William P. Cahill, Jr., Corinne A. Cahill, the late Edward D. Cahill, Kaitlyn Cahill, CiCi Cahill, Tedie Cahill, Hannah Cahill, Abigail Cahill, Armand U. Cahill and Tonio Rosa. Survived by sister-in-law, Beverly Hodges Davis and brother-in-law Richard Paul Hodges (Carol) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Raymond Hodges and William Preston Cahill, parents, Harold Edward Meade and Alice Carlys Meade, her sister Ann Meade Nalty. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and love to the caring sitters, Sandra Branneky, Brenda Knight and Natoya Casnave.

The life of Tedie will be celebrated in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 24, 2017 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1025 Napoleon Avenue (9:30 a.m. Visitation and 10:30 a.m. Mass). Interment will follow the services at Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tedie’s honor to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Academy of the Sacred Heart or Notre Dame Hospice. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.