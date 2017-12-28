A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Thelma Cormier Fontenot Jones, 86, who died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at 4 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Edward Duhon, Priest in Residence of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family request visitation Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 7 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Sylvian Jones of Crowley; two daughters, Denise F. Greene and husband Allen, and Kim F. Leger and husband Macky, all of Crowley; three sons, Douglas Fontenot of Atlanta, Georgia, Jeff H. Fontenot and wife Marisa of Branch, Karl M. Fontenot and wife Maureen of Crowley; two step-daughters, Sylvia J. Foreman and husband Chris, and Tammy J. Schexnaider and husband Vinton, all of Crowley; 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleopha and Theoza Trahan Cormier; her first husband, Jasper H. Fontenot; son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Janet Habetz Fontenot; great-granddaughter, Sue Ellen Roberts; two sisters and two brothers.

Pallbearers will be Allen “Buddy” Greene, Eric Roberts, J.P. Fontenot, Anders Fontenot, Ross Dempsey and Joseph “Macky” Leger.

Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Breaux, Allen Greene and Zachary Leger.

