Thelma Leger Daigle

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 10:27am Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Egan for Thelma Leger Daigle, 84, who died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 4 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.
Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Michael Church, will officiate for the services. Mrs. Daigle will be inurned at Sensat Cemetery following the Mass.
Mrs. Daigle is survived by three daughters, Verdell Miller of Egan, Katie Maliden and husband Scott of Columbia, MS, Kathy Bertrand and husband Jonathon of Crowley; two sons, Jerry Daigle and wife Shantay of Lake Arthur, Verby Daigle, Jr. and wife Lisa of Breaux Bridge; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Verby Daigle, Sr.; her parents, Alexander and Irene Stanford Leger; three sisters, Genieva Ellis, Elnora Truax and Hazel Quibodeaux; one brother, Hugh Leger.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

