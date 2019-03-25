A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point for Mrs. Theresa Claire “Tesie” Horecky Burleigh, 87, who passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by loving family members.

Monsignor Jefferson J. Deblanc, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the mausoleum services at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Mausoleum on Hwy. 35.

Mrs. Tesie was the daughter of the late P. Roy Horecky and the former Ura Dejean. She was a life-long resident of Church Point, where she attended elementary and high school. She graduated from Southwest Louisiana Institute with a degree in English.

Tesie was a loving mother to her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Earlier in her life she was an accomplished seamstress and loved making clothes for her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook, and loved bringing the family together every Sunday for a big family dinner.

Tesie was a woman of faith, and was active in the church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Later in her life, she enjoyed reading, word puzzles and board games.

She is survived by her eight children, Jean Claire Thobe and husband Bill Thobe, Amy Casanova and husband Jackie Casanova, Francis Marion Burleigh III and wife Julie Genre Burleigh, Julie Burleigh and wife Catherine Opie, Ellen Burleigh, Catherine Gattle and husband Tommy Gattle, Albert Roy Burleigh and wife Dayna Ziegler Burleigh and Patrick Burleigh and wife Melissa Manuel Burleigh.

Theresa was blessed with 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Marion Burleigh Jr.; one sister, Jean Horecky Voitier; one brother, Albert Roy Horecky; and one grandson, Adam Burleigh.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home Monday evening at 7 p.m.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her faithful caregivers, Mary Guidry and Eric Johnson and, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital via their website, stjude.org.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Burleigh family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com.

Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, is in charge of final arrangements.