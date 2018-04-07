A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Theresa M. Hains, 86, who died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours from 11:30 a.m. to service time at Immaculate Heart of Mary. A rosary will be recited at noon. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Theresa Marie Hains, affectionately known to family as “Aunt Tee,” was born Oct. 2, 1931, to the late J. D. Hains Sr. and Linda Meaux Hains in Crowley. “Tee” was a secretary for LSU at the Acadia Parish Cooperative Extension Service office for over 20 years. She played the organ and taught lessons at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she was a member for many years. She belonged to the IHM Ladies Altar Society and Sacre Coeur Ladies Auxiliary and also served as choir/music director at Redemptorist Catholic School. “Tee” was a breast cancer survivor.

She is survived by one sister, Anna Lucille Hains of Crowley; two brothers, Dr. J. D. Hains Jr. and John E. Hains and his wife Beverly of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Florence H. Furlow; one brother, Lawrence B. Hains; nephew, Keith Furlow; godchild/niece, Carol Lemoine; niece, Dorian Wilson; and great-nephew, Gerard Hains.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Hains, Brent Hains, Dell Hains, Tommy Hains, Steffan McBride and Jordan Puissegur.

The family wishes to thank Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Lamm Hospice for their care, love and support of Theresa.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson. com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.