IOTA - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, for Thomas Anthony Dischler, 81, who died Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:15 a.m. at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.

Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Iota.

Mr. Dischler is survived by four sisters, Cecile Landry of Rayne, Julia Thompson of Lafayette, Margie Walker and husband Bobby of Iota and Carol Leonards and husband Lawrence of Crowley; one brother, Michael Dischler and wife Barbara of St. Landry; special friend, Carol Jean Schultz of Mowata; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara Olinger Dischler; two sisters, Barbara Reed and Clarice Stewart; four brothers, Charles, Alvin, Ferdinand and Robert Dischler; and nephew, Karl Leonards.

Pallbearers will be Ken Landry, Donald Reed, Nicholas Pickett, Jon-Michael Trahan, Kenneth Leonards and Michael Dischler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Catholic School, 490 St. Joseph Avenue, Iota, LA 70543.

The family wishes to thank the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home and staff, and Lamm Hospice for their compassion, care and love for Mr. Dischler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, LA 70543, 337-779-2669.