A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Thomas Logan Gardiner Sr., 86, who died March 25, 2018, in Crowley.

Msgr. Paul Metrejean will be officiating with Fr. Mikel Polson, Msgr. Charles Dubois, and Fr. Marshall Boulet concelebrating for the service.

The family requests visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Tommy was a member of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a medical technologist and owned and operated Acadia Laboratory, serving the Crowley community for over 50 years.

He is survived by one daughter, Jody G. Sarver and husband Tommy of Crowley; two sons, Tommy Gardiner Jr. and wife Tammy of Baton Rouge, and Christopher Gardiner of Crowley; five grandchildren, Andrew Sarver, Ashley S. Abshire and husband Josh, Alexis Sarver, Hannah Gardiner, and Emily Gardiner; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Jack Abshire.

Mr. Gardiner is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beard “Sis” Gardiner; his parents, H.L. and Esther Toler Gardiner Sr.; and two brothers, Dr. H.L. Gardiner Jr. and Dr. Robert Gardiner.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Sarver, John Gardiner, Dr. Lonnie Gardiner, Josh Abshire, Bradley Beard, Stewart Beard, and Bill Malmay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, St. Michael Catholic School, and/or Notre Dame Catholic High School.

