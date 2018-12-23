RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Tina LaCroix Terro, 56, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, at her son's residence in Broussard.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Edward Duhon, Associate Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include son, Blake Terro and spouse Chad Deshotel of Broussard; grandchild, Presley Kate Terro of Broussard; parents, Martin LaCroix and Mona LeBlanc LaCroix of Rayne; two sisters, Gina L. Cecil and spouse Mike Cecil of Rayne and Annette L. Thibodeaux and spouse Carroll Thibodeaux of Rayne; father of her son, Lester Terro of Rayne; three nieces, Amanda F. Gilbert and spouse Dana Gilbert, Megan T. Biddy and spouse Jeremy Biddy and Mia T. Fantroy and spouse Bryant Fantroy; five great-nieces and nephews, Ethan Gilbert, Avery Gilbert, Joseph Biddy, Maddox Fantroy and Meredith Fantroy.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Telesin and Yolande Guidry LeBlanc, and paternal grandparents, Alex and Claudia Cormier LaCroix.

Pallbearers will be Cody Myers, Blake Cary, Kaine Guidry, Keith Terro II, Adam Girouard and Shea Melancon. Honorary pallbearer will be Ethan Gilbert.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Dec. 23, at 6:00 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday, Dec. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.