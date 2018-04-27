A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tommy Lynn Guillory, 53, at noon on Saturday, April 28, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley with Rev. Jason Vidrine as celebrant.

Visitation will begin on Friday, April 27, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Mr. Guillory passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at his home in Crowley.

Tommy was born Nov. 12, 1964, in Crowley; was a 1982 graduate of Crowley High School; and worked as a Mud Engineer for M-I Swaco. Tommy loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing in Toledo Bend; spending time with family and friends, playing jokes and pranks on them. He was a kind loving spirit and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Guillory is survived by his son, Trevor J. Guillory of Iota; father, Thomas L. Guillory and companion Sylvia Borel of Crowley; companion, Kayla Spell of Iota; sister, Patricia Newell and husband Jim of Alabama; two step-children, Brock Credeur and wife Kourtney, and Brook Credeur and companion Margaret, all of Rayne; niece, Britney Boone and husband, William of Crowley; nephew, Stacey LeJeune and wife Dodie of Church Point; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley M. Guillory; sisters, Kim M. Bonin and Scherrie D. LeJeune; grandparents, Spivey Miller, Bertha Bearb Miller, Domonic Guillory, Badtine LeJeune Miller.

Pallbearers will be Trevor Guillory, Todd John, Todd Sloane, Jared Hollier, Shane Spallino, Mike Fruge, Stacy LeJeune and Lamar Thibodeaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Lormand, Brock Credeur and William Boone.

