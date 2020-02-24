Funeral services for Mr. Troy Pelsia, 51, of Lake Arthur will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur with Pastor Pat Deshotel officiating.

The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mr. Pelsia began on Monday, Feb. 24, at 4:30 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m.

Mr. Pelsia was a resident of Lake Arthur for the past 23 years, moving here from Basile. He was a chef in the food and beverage industry. He loved to fish, hunt, play his guitar and ride his motorcycle. But most of all, his children were his most wonderful blessings.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James “JW” Pelsia and Jeanette Deshotel; and one sister, Debbie Pelsia.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Lainey Sonnier, Chelsea (Erin) LaPoint of Lake Arthur, Kelsey (Francisco) Salamanca of Orange, Texas; three sons, John Matt of Pine Prairie, Troy “TJ” Pelsia of Lake Arthur, Jordan Pelsia of Jennings; two sisters, Gail (Rodger) Pedigo of Eunice, Bridgette (Mike) Deville of Pine Prairie; two brothers, Kenneth (Bernetta) Pelsia of Breaux Bridge, Blake (Pam) Pelsia; one grandson, Saige Matt; his girlfriend, Kanthi Doucet; the mother of his children, Stephanie Chaisson; and two expecting granchildren.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.