Tyson Foreman

RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Tyson Louis Foreman, age 78, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 1:30 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Christopher Cambre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 11:00 AM.

Mr. Foreman passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 in his Rayne residence.

A native of Morse, Mr. Foreman was a longtime resident of the Rayne area. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Foreman served in the Army National Guard, and worked for many years in the oilfield. After retiring from the oilfield, Mr. Foreman worked part time as a custodian at Notre Dame Catholic School in Crowley. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening, but his greatest joy was caring for and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Fay Judice Foreman of Rayne; sons, Brent Foreman of Rayne, and Joey Foreman and wife, Toni of Rayne; daughter, Sharon Meche and husband, Kevin of Rayne; sister, Florence Broussard of Rayne; brother, Gerald Foreman and wife, Barbara of Rayne; grandchildren, Myrth Foreman, Colbie Meche, Shana Meche, Joshua Foreman, and Samantha Meche; great-grandchildren, Ava Foreman, Luke Foreman, Jet LeJeune, and Kayle Melancon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Foreman in death were his parents, Turney Foreman and Edith Richard Foreman; and brothers, Wilson Abshire, Mervin Foreman, Alex Foreman, Bervit Foreman, Saneral Foreman, and Floyd Foreman.

Serving as pallbearers are Joey Foreman, Kevin Meche, Colbie Meche, Joshua Foreman, Boyd Gray, and Todd Gray.

