Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse for Ursula Marie Shaw-Waelder, 67, who died Friday, December 1, 2017 in Pasadena, Texas.

Fr. Clint Trahan pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers. Interment will be in Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

Mrs. Waelder is survived by her husband Raymond Waelder of Houston, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Emilia Habib Hanks; and one brother, Paul Hanks.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.