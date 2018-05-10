Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church for Vanessa Michelle Morgan.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Vanessa Michelle Morgan was born on Nov. 28, 1960, in Crowley, to Florida Scott Morgan and the late Willie Morgan Sr. She attended school in Crowley and resided in Crowley all of her life.

Vanessa was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church. She was employed by the American Legion Hospital for 16 years.

She departed this life on Saturday, May 5, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Vanessa will be remembered for her love and dedication to her children, grandchildren and her family.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories four sons, Reginald George Sr., Ronelle George Sr. (Shada), Jemelle George and Jeremy Thomas; one daughter, Chelsea Thomas, all of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Reginald George Jr., Liberty George, London George, Ronelle George Jr., Tahj George, Jaislyn Thomas, Jaylon Tatman and JaVante Bellard; her loving mother, Florida Morgan; three sisters, Verneal Scott of Crowley, Tanyun (Danny) Fontnette of Port Arthur, Texas, and Callie Kennerson of Opelousas; four brothers, Willie Morgan Jr. (Joann), Dwight Scott, Dexter Scot, Sr. (Cynthia), all of Crowley, and Tony Scott (Cathy) of Rayne; godchildren, Lance Scott and Janessa Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her father, Willie Morgan Sr.; brother, Donald Morgan; sister, Dawanna LaChel Morgan; and niece, Florida Shanea Scott.

Special thanks also to Dr. Rebecca Davis, Dr. Satiner Saini, Lamm’s Hospice Service and Nursing Staff, especially Lisa Istre and Brittany Thibeaux.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 12, at St. Joseph Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.