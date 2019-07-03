Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 519 W. Third St., Crowley, for Mrs. Verlie S. Scott, 96, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2019, at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rev. Sherard Joseph, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Scott leaves to cherish her memories one son, Burnest Scott Jr. of Crowley; two daughters, Opal Scott Prejean of Lake Charles and Catherine B. Morgan of Crowley; one sister, Barbara Skinner of Los Angeles, California; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Burnest Scott Sr.; her parents, Wilton and Gustavia Horne Simpson; two brothers, Willie and Winston Simpson; one grandson, Ellis Jones Jr.; and an aunt, Isabelle Smith.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.