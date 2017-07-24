Funeral services for Verna Lou Thibodeaux Miller, 91, of Rayne, were held on Friday, July 21, at 3 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, officiated the service.

Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Thursday, July 20, from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Friday from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mrs. Miller passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in her Rayne residence.

Mrs. Miller worked as Deputy Tax Collector for Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. She was a member of Woodmen of the World, ABWA, CFMA, and Retired Sheriff’s Association.

Survivors include her daughters, Marlene M. Habetz and husband Edward of Rayne, Cynthia M. Vidrine and husband Richard of Ville Platte, and Donna M. Ancelet and husband Carl of Egan; son, Frederick C. Miller and wife Vita of Duson; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Miller in death were her husband of 72 years, Freddie Miller; son, Carl J. Miller; parents, Philip and Aurora Elizabeth Fruge Thibodeaux; and siblings, Sybil T. Miller, Milton Thibodeaux, Curley Thibodeaux, Anna Mae T. Leger, and Eva Ruth “Tipsy” T. Kissinger.

Serving as pallbearers were Christopher Ancelet, Mark Miller, Robert Faulk, Walter Mire, Nasen Soileau and Wesley Guidry.

Named as honorary pallbearers were Herman Miller, Bo John Armand and Jackie Hebert.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.