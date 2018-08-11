RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Vickie Ann Soileaux Richard, 61, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Richard passed away on Friday, Aug. 10, at her Rayne residence.

Mrs. Richard was a 1976 graduate of Rayne High School, and was a member of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family, as well as gardening. Mrs. Richard was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and her greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Errol Richard of Rayne; daughter, Chelsea Richard of Rayne; son, Scott Richard of Lafayette; sisters, Roxanne Soileaux of Rayne, and Pam Gautreaux and husband, Bryan of Rayne; brother, Jasper Leger and companion Molly Bernard of Breaux Bridge; and grandchildren, Mallorie Richard and Dravin Richard.

Preceding Mrs. Richard in death were her parents, Gervais Soileaux and Betty Romero Soileaux.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.