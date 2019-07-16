Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Viola Abshire Sullivan, 94, who died Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:39 a.m. at Camelot Place.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

Inurnment will follow in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her husband, Donald H. Sullivan of Jennings; one son, Marvin K. Sullivan and wife Keth W. Sullivan of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren, Dr. Brandon M. Sullivan and wife Dr. Melissa Peeples Sullivan and their children, William Cole and Ainsley Kate all of San Anselmo, California, Heather C. Sullivan and her son Trevor Michael of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jaret T. Sullivan, Esq., and wife Fabiana Talarico, Esq., and son Conrad Wyatt, all of Garden City, New York.

She was preceded in death by her son, Darryl H. Sullivan.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.