Monday, January 8, 2018

RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Viola Moore Roy, 87, of Rayne was celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Entombment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.
Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 8, from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.. Visitation continued on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her former husband, Walter Roy; parents, Willie Moore and Aline Menard Moore; step-mother, Matilda Moore; sister, Mable Moore Guidry; and brothers, Wallace Moore, Lynn Moore, Waddy Moore, William “Bill” Moore and Gilbert Moore.
