Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Virginia Trahan Amy, 75, who died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Rev. Mark Broussard, chaplain of Lamm Hospice, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Amy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Daniel Amy of Ebenezer; five daughters, Lisa Istre of Lyons Point, Amanda Amy and husband Noah Cormier of Crowley, Laci Ebers and husband Joey of Eunice, Amber Amy of Jennings, and April Amy of Eunice; six sons, Wallace Daniel Amy and wife Connie of Crowley, Shawn Allen Amy and wife Angie of Tifton, Georgia, Christopher Neal Amy of Ebenezer, Brian Scott Amy of Crowley, Otis Charles Amy and wife Amy of Kaplan, and James Curtis Amy and wife Jessica of Wichita Falls, Texas; three sisters, Shirlene Sittig of DeQuincy, Lena Polumbo and Theresa Stutes both of Crowley; four brothers, Lester Trahan of Douglasville, Georgia, Hollands Trahan of Crowley, Lionel Trahan of Crowley and Earl Trahan of Crowley; one son-in-law, Dexter Guidry; 25 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Elia “Angie” Guidry; her father, Lessar Trahan; her mother, Edith Hoffpauir Sarver, one sister, Lois Bertand; two brothers, Lovelace and Michael Trahan; and two granddaughters, Angelica Quinn and Danielle Faith Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Dexter P. Guidry II, Daniel Seth Guidry, David Dane Guidry, Michael Shea Istre, Hunter Amy and Hayden Amy.

The Amy family would like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice for there exceptional care and compassion given to them and Mrs. Amy.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., of Crowley.