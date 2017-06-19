Vita Mary Owens went to meet the Lord on Saturday, June 17, after a brief illness. Vita was a resident of Chalmette until 2005 then moved to Mandeville to be close to her family. Vita was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Owens Jr.; one grandson, Dustin Owens; and one brother John Menner. She was the faithful mother of three sons, Curtis Owens III (Kim), Robert Owens and Ronnie Owens (Phyllis); and one daughter, Diana Bundy (Bruce). She also leaves to cherish her memory seven grandchildren; Curtis Owens IV, Greg Owens, Jordan Owens, Brandi Bundy, Kaylee Bundy, Reagan Bundy and Shelby Bundy; and one great-granddaughter, Lauren Owens. She is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Major and Rosie Darby. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who were a big part of her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass on Tuesday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. There will also be a Rosary prior to Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.

To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com.