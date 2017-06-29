Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Wadie H. Wilridge, 81, who died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at her residence.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

She is survived by two brothers, Joseph “Joe Motie” Robinson Sr. of Crowley and Michael (Bella) Robinson of Houston; two sisters, Lucille Eddington of Houston and Gloria “Jeannie” Davis of Crowley; two girls she thought of as daughters, Cynthia Ardoin and Rayetta Martin; two nieces she thought of as her own, Monica Davids and Angelia Mayfield; a special neighbor she took as her son, Roland Bernard; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Red” Wilridge Jr.; parents, Vivian Byers Robinson and Hariel Robinson Sr.; two sisters, Rosa Belle Mayfield and Ella Mae Davis; and two brothers, Hariel “Sonny Boy” Robinson Jr. and Johnny Robinson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 1, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8:15 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.