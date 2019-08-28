A Mass of Christian Burial is pending for Wallace Anthony Hebert, 71, who passed away surrounded by his family on Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in Crowley.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday times are pending. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Frey Cemetery.

Wallace was a member of the Louisiana National Guard for six years. He was employed for over 40 years for Cleco as a lineman.

He served his community by helping Boy Scouts and coaching baseball and soccer. Mr. Hebert enjoyed hunting and fishing; but he especially loved watching his children sporting activities.

He was a parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church and served as an Eucharistic Minister.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Aline Breaux Hebert of Crowley; six children, Anne Marie Hebert Stewart and husband Justin of Crowley, Michelle Hebert Theriot and husband Richie of Erath, Anthony Hebert of Rayne, Gaston Hebert of Iota, Winston Hebert and wife Caitlin Ancelet, and Justin Hebert and companion Katelyn Habetz; two sisters, Marlene Leger of Iota, and Peggy Hebert of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Parker, Brooklynn, and Emily Stewart, and Gretchen, Grace, Genevieve, and Levi Theriot, and Piper, and Henry Hebert; niece, Susan Hebert of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hebert is preceded in death by one daughter, Susie Elizabeth Hebert; his parents, Gaston and Mary Susie Burton Hebert; one sister, Sarah Hebert; and one brother, Hubert Hebert.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.